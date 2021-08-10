Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The 17 September fixture is a World Cup qualifier

Sarina Wiegman will take charge of her first England match next month as the Lionesses take on North Macedonia in Southampton.

Her side's opening 2023 World Cup qualifier will take place at St Mary's on 17 September (19:00 BST kick-off).

England also face Luxembourg, Austria, Latvia and Northern Ireland in Group D as they bid to reach the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand.

They have never played North Macedonia in a women's international.

The reverse fixture is scheduled for 8 April 2022.

Wiegman succeeded Phil Neville as Lionesses manager when he left the role and joined Inter Miami in January but Hege Riise served as interim England boss while Wiegman saw out her role as the Netherlands manager by leading them at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Dutch were beaten on penalties in the quarter-finals by the USA.