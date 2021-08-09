Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Bibiana Steinhaus was the first female referee in the men's Bundesliga in Germany

History-making referee Bibiana Steinhaus will take charge of match officials across the top two English women's leagues from this season.

The German, the first female official to take charge of matches in the men's Bundesliga, has been appointed the first women's select group director of referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).

The 42-year-old, seven times the women's referee of the year and the first woman to referee the men's Super Cup, retired from refereeing in 2020.

Steinhaus will start liaising with Women's Super League and Women's Championship clubs this month and will be full-time from the autumn.

The new role results from PGMOL taking over responsibility for match officials in the women's professional game, a move designed to further professionalise the environment for match officials in women's football.

"Bibiana's appointment marks an important milestone in women's football," Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional Game, said.

"She has been a trailblazer throughout her career and is renowned for her professionalism and expertise, which will no doubt benefit our match officials. This is a key appointment in our ambition to develop the best women's leagues in the world."