Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Leo Ostigard scored twice in the final five games of his loan spell with Coventry City

Stoke City have signed centre-back Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brighton.

Ostigard spent last term on loan with Stoke's Championship rivals Coventry City, scoring twice in 40 appearances.

The 21-year-old Norwegian joined Brighton from Molde in 2018 but is yet to play for the first team and has also been loaned out to St Pauli in Germany.

"I've no doubts he will be a key addition to our squad," Potters boss Michael O'Neill told the club website. external-link

"We are delighted to have secured his services because he was attracting a great deal of interest after doing so well for Coventry."

Ostigard becomes the fifth signing of the summer for Stoke - who began their season with a 3-2 win over Reading - following the arrivals of Ben Wilmot, Jack Bonham, Mario Vrancic and Sam Surridge.

The central defender has signed a fresh one-year deal with Brighton ahead of his loan move to the Potteries.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.