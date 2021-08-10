Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Swindon Town are embarking on a first season under new owner Clem Morfuni

Swindon Town have signed midfielder Ricky Aguiar on a free transfer from non-league side Worthing.

The 20-year-old jumps three divisions to join the League Two side from the Isthmian Premier Division.

Aguiar, who also had a trial spell with League One side Wycombe this summer, hit 15 goals in 95 games for Worthing.

"For a 20-year-old, Ricky brings a massive amount of experience in men's football," Swindon director of football Ben Chorley told the club website. external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.