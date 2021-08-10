Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

Shankland has four caps for Scotland but was not selected for the delayed Euro 2020 finals

Dundee United have given Lawrence Shankland permission to travel to Belgium to discuss a proposed move to Beerschot.

The clubs continue to negotiate a fee for the 26-year-old Scotland striker.

An initial fee of around £450,000 has been tabled but, with add-ons, the sum could rise substantially.

Shankland, who did not make Steve Clarke's squad for the Euros this summer, has a year of his Tannadice contract to run.

He did not feature in Saturday's 1-0 win over Rangers, with his absence put down to a hip injury.

Following two prolific seasons at Ayr United, Shankland fired in 28 goals as Dundee United sealed their return to the top flight in 2019-20.

His tally reduced to nine as the Tayside club ended up the Premiership's lowest scorers last term, while he has three League Cup goals to his name this season.

Antwerp-based Beerschot finished ninth in the Belgian First Division A in 2020-21 and are currently bottom of the table with one point from their first three matches.