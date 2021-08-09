Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Armando Broja has impressed in pre-season with Chelsea

Southampton have signed teenage Albania forward Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old, who has won six senior caps for his country, scored 11 goals in 34 appearances on loan at Vitesse in the Netherlands last season.

Broja signed a new five-year contract with Chelsea this summer and has impressed for the Blues in pre-season.

"Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season," said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

"He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

"He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.

"I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well."

Broja said he is "excited" to be joining another Premier League club.

"Southampton have a good history and they play in the best league in the world," he said.

"So it's amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It's a very good opportunity."

Saints begin their Premier League campaign away at Everton on Saturday, 14 August (15:00 BST).

