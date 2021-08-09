Last updated on .From the section European Football

Rabbi Matondo made his Wales debut as a substitute against Albania in November 2018

Belgian Pro League club Cercle Brugge have agreed a deal to sign Wales international winger Rabbi Matondo from Bundesliga side FC Schalke 04 on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Stoke City, scoring one goal in 11 appearances.

Matondo said on social media he was "excited to get going".

He joined Shalke from Manchester City for £9.6m in 2019 and has made 39 appearances in Germany's top flight.

Cercle Brugge said on the club website their agreement with the Bundesliga side includes an option to buy.

The Cardiff-born forward has won eight international caps, but was not part of the Wales squad at this summer's Euro 2020 finals.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.