AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham

WimbledonAFC Wimbledon19:45GillinghamGillingham
Match report will appear here
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wycombe
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|2
|Portsmouth
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|3
|Sunderland
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|4
|Burton
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|Morecambe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|6
|Sheff Wed
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|7
|Wimbledon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|8
|Lincoln City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Oxford Utd
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|10
|Rotherham
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Accrington
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|12
|Wigan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|13
|Plymouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|14
|Bolton
|2
|0
|2
|0
|6
|6
|0
|2
|15
|MK Dons
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|1
|16
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|17
|Cambridge
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|18
|Charlton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|19
|Gillingham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|20
|Cheltenham
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|21
|Crewe
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|22
|Fleetwood
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Doncaster
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0
|24
|Shrewsbury
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-3
|0
