Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town

Cheltenham fought back from a goal down to stun Ipswich with a 2-1 League One victory thanks to Will Boyle's late goal.

Paul Cook's Blues, still waiting for their first win of the season, led through Matt Penney's fine strike in the ninth minute.

They should have doubled their lead three minutes later when Macauley Bonne lifted the ball over the advancing Owen Evans and looked certain to tap it into an empty net, but he missed the target.

Callum Wright had fired an effort over from a good position in the second minute after a Ben Tozer long throw reached him at the far post.

Charlie Raglan also glanced a header wide following Liam Sercombe's cross from the right as Cheltenham improved before the break.

Ipswich started the second half strongly, but the hosts then seized control and scored a deserved leveller after 62 minutes.

After a Tozer throw was half cleared, Boyle's cross was nodded in at the far post by Leicester City loanee Wright.

And Boyle won it with a low finish at the far post after another throw in from Tozer caused havoc and Cheltenham were able to celebrate their first triumph at League One level since April 2009.

Match report supplied by PA Media.