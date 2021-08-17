Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Cheltenham fought back from a goal down to stun Ipswich with a 2-1 League One victory thanks to Will Boyle's late goal.
Paul Cook's Blues, still waiting for their first win of the season, led through Matt Penney's fine strike in the ninth minute.
They should have doubled their lead three minutes later when Macauley Bonne lifted the ball over the advancing Owen Evans and looked certain to tap it into an empty net, but he missed the target.
Callum Wright had fired an effort over from a good position in the second minute after a Ben Tozer long throw reached him at the far post.
Charlie Raglan also glanced a header wide following Liam Sercombe's cross from the right as Cheltenham improved before the break.
Ipswich started the second half strongly, but the hosts then seized control and scored a deserved leveller after 62 minutes.
After a Tozer throw was half cleared, Boyle's cross was nodded in at the far post by Leicester City loanee Wright.
And Boyle won it with a low finish at the far post after another throw in from Tozer caused havoc and Cheltenham were able to celebrate their first triumph at League One level since April 2009.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Evans
- 5RaglanBooked at 15mins
- 4Tozer
- 15Boyle
- 2Long
- 16WrightBooked at 29minsSubstituted forChapmanat 85'minutes
- 7ThomasBooked at 64mins
- 8Sercombe
- 3Hussey
- 9VassellSubstituted forMayat 66'minutes
- 14WilliamsSubstituted forLloydat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Freestone
- 10May
- 11Chapman
- 17Blair
- 18Perry
- 19Lloyd
- 20Flinders
Ipswich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Hladky
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 26Burgess
- 3Penney
- 4HarperSubstituted forCarrollat 89'minutes
- 8EvansBooked at 27mins
- 11Fraser
- 18BonneSubstituted forBarryat 88'minutes
- 29Edwards
- 9PigottSubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Holy
- 12Barry
- 14Dobra
- 19Jackson
- 24Vincent-Young
- 25Carroll
- 27Coulson
- Referee:
- Peter Wright
- Attendance:
- 4,746
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Ipswich Town 1.
Post update
Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Tom Carroll replaces Rekeem Harper.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Louie Barry replaces Macauley Bonne.
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Václav Hladky.
Post update
Attempt saved. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ellis Chapman with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Ellis Chapman replaces Callum Wright.
Post update
Foul by Lee Evans (Ipswich Town).
Post update
George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Ipswich Town 1. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces Joe Pigott.
Post update
Offside, Cheltenham Town. Charlie Raglan tries a through ball, but George Lloyd is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Fraser.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. George Lloyd replaces Andy Williams.
As our manager says there are no easy games in league one. That is the same for the teams that think they should be at the top as it is for teams that are expected to be at the bottom.
Michael Duff is my hero.