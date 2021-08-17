League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town2IpswichIpswich Town1

Cheltenham Town 2-1 Ipswich Town

Last updated on .

Cheltenham fought back from a goal down to stun Ipswich with a 2-1 League One victory thanks to Will Boyle's late goal.

Paul Cook's Blues, still waiting for their first win of the season, led through Matt Penney's fine strike in the ninth minute.

They should have doubled their lead three minutes later when Macauley Bonne lifted the ball over the advancing Owen Evans and looked certain to tap it into an empty net, but he missed the target.

Callum Wright had fired an effort over from a good position in the second minute after a Ben Tozer long throw reached him at the far post.

Charlie Raglan also glanced a header wide following Liam Sercombe's cross from the right as Cheltenham improved before the break.

Ipswich started the second half strongly, but the hosts then seized control and scored a deserved leveller after 62 minutes.

After a Tozer throw was half cleared, Boyle's cross was nodded in at the far post by Leicester City loanee Wright.

And Boyle won it with a low finish at the far post after another throw in from Tozer caused havoc and Cheltenham were able to celebrate their first triumph at League One level since April 2009.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Evans
  • 5RaglanBooked at 15mins
  • 4Tozer
  • 15Boyle
  • 2Long
  • 16WrightBooked at 29minsSubstituted forChapmanat 85'minutes
  • 7ThomasBooked at 64mins
  • 8Sercombe
  • 3Hussey
  • 9VassellSubstituted forMayat 66'minutes
  • 14WilliamsSubstituted forLloydat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Freestone
  • 10May
  • 11Chapman
  • 17Blair
  • 18Perry
  • 19Lloyd
  • 20Flinders

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hladky
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 26Burgess
  • 3Penney
  • 4HarperSubstituted forCarrollat 89'minutes
  • 8EvansBooked at 27mins
  • 11Fraser
  • 18BonneSubstituted forBarryat 88'minutes
  • 29Edwards
  • 9PigottSubstituted forJacksonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Holy
  • 12Barry
  • 14Dobra
  • 19Jackson
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 25Carroll
  • 27Coulson
Referee:
Peter Wright
Attendance:
4,746

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamIpswich
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Ipswich Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 2, Ipswich Town 1.

  3. Post update

    Matt Penney (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Liam Sercombe (Cheltenham Town).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Tom Carroll replaces Rekeem Harper.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Louie Barry replaces Macauley Bonne.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Václav Hladky.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ellis Chapman with a cross.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Ellis Chapman replaces Callum Wright.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lee Evans (Ipswich Town).

  11. Post update

    George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Cheltenham Town 2, Ipswich Town 1. William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Kayden Jackson replaces Joe Pigott.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Cheltenham Town. Charlie Raglan tries a through ball, but George Lloyd is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Chris Hussey.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Fraser.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rekeem Harper (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Wright (Cheltenham Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. George Lloyd replaces Andy Williams.

36 comments

  • Comment posted by David Foster, at 22:59 17 Aug

    Congratulations Cheltenham, onwards and upwards!,

  • Comment posted by mhairbksofc, at 22:39 17 Aug

    Morecambe, Newport, Burton & Cheltenham. Got to think these were the games the Americans were thinking were certainties. Ipswich Town; +1 GD from League Two zone! Lowest many alive today have witnessed.

  • Comment posted by jenniec123, at 07:36 18 Aug

    As a Cheltenham fan I loved it. First game back for me and we battled hard. Ipswich looked shocked in the second half and just didn't know how to respond.

    As our manager says there are no easy games in league one. That is the same for the teams that think they should be at the top as it is for teams that are expected to be at the bottom.

    Michael Duff is my hero.

  • Comment posted by David bloomfield , at 23:49 17 Aug

    8 points lost all ready

    • Reply posted by Andrew, at 07:42 18 Aug

      Andrew replied:
      Four games where the stats show a huge excess of possession - but where the possession is not converted to goals.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, at 22:53 17 Aug

    Ipswich are in a bad rut .

    • Reply posted by Millwall1885, at 23:39 17 Aug

      Millwall1885 replied:
      Serves em right for hounding Mick McCarthy out like they did. B at manager they’ve had since Bobby Robson. As an aside, is the word “Ipswich” Polish 🇵🇱 ?

  • Comment posted by Mazdaman, at 23:15 17 Aug

    How long will it be before Ed Sheeran asks for his logo to be removed from the front of the Ipswich shirt? Total embarrassment that a club once regulars in Europe have now failed to beat any of the four former Conference sides they've played this season. When will they recruit a humble, unassuming manager who does it the Ipswich way. Think Ramsey, Robson, Lyall, Burley....

    • Reply posted by David bloomfield , at 23:46 17 Aug

      David bloomfield replied:
      Mick Mills could do better

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:11 17 Aug

    One could see just from following the match stats that Cheltenham were in the ascendancy in the second half but our Manager does nothing & no surprise they equalized & then scored the winning goal. What is the use of bringing two subs right at the end when it is too late for them to have any impact in atleast trying to grab an equalizer? Our optimism in having a good season is slowly dissipating!

  • Comment posted by shampoo dave, at 23:05 17 Aug

    Ipswich replaced a whole squad and still little joy when it comes to scoring goals. Players have to toughen up and cut out the mistakes. For crikes sake, someone hit the ball and make the opposition keeper work !!! Then all we need is a box man for a follow up.

  • Comment posted by Raj, at 23:34 17 Aug

    Relegation form….those yanks bought a dud

  • Comment posted by Ranger, at 22:25 17 Aug

    Awful miss by Bonne

    • Reply posted by shampoo dave, at 23:07 17 Aug

      shampoo dave replied:
      Penalty miss last week....and a simple headed goal that never happened tonight. League One it is.

  • Comment posted by rtomkin, at 08:11 18 Aug

    Breaking news ! : Ed Sheeran and Charlie Haylock in shock call up ahrad of Town's defeat next Saturday.Pair told to report for training.

  • Comment posted by David bloomfield , at 23:42 17 Aug

    Open goal and missed

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 22:32 17 Aug

    Lol

  • Comment posted by sports_nut, at 22:25 17 Aug

    How the mighty Town have fallen.

  • Comment posted by ashes to ashes, at 11:37 18 Aug

    Doesn’t seem that long ago Cheltenham we’re plying their trade in the Southern Premier League while Ipswich were in the old First Division. How times change!

  • Comment posted by dave, at 11:09 18 Aug

    Cook is a joke. Fire him now

  • Comment posted by Mark, at 10:21 18 Aug

    Too many idiots expecting "instant" results... The stats show we are not being outplayed.. Dozens of ins and outs to the squad.. Give it at least 10-12 games before making harsh judgements.... We needed the overhaul, for sure...It's a long season. We've hit the top early and faulted in last few seasons.. Long long way to go.....

  • Comment posted by LMcD, at 08:57 18 Aug

    The Tractor Boys' poor start to the season suggests that It's starting to look like another overseas fiasco for our American 'friends' - and it's deeply depressing to be reading about 'dodging the drop' (into the 4th tier!) after only a few games.

    • Reply posted by NorfBhoy, at 10:31 18 Aug

      NorfBhoy replied:
      Perhaps the Tractor Boys should look at signing John Deere and Massey Ferguson?

  • Comment posted by macc lad, at 23:21 17 Aug

    Mond tge gap!

  • Comment posted by Ned, at 01:03 18 Aug

    Have faith, the signs are all there. new players getting to know each other, coach working out the right balance. Ipswich will come good and go on a winning spree....promotion beckons!

    • Reply posted by OzTB, at 02:46 18 Aug

      OzTB replied:
      Ipswich will improve as the season progresses I believe, but automatic promotion maybe beyond them and not totally convinced Cook is the best man for the job.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth33004049
2Burton33004139
3Wycombe32106337
4Sheff Wed32103037
5Oxford Utd32104227
6Rotherham32013126
7Accrington32014316
8Sunderland32014316
9Bolton31207615
10Wimbledon31206515
11Morecambe31114314
12MK Dons31116604
13Lincoln City31113304
14Wigan31113304
15Cheltenham311145-14
16Plymouth311123-14
17Cambridge302134-12
18Gillingham302123-12
19Ipswich301246-21
20Charlton301224-21
21Crewe301214-31
22Fleetwood300314-30
23Doncaster300315-40
24Shrewsbury300304-40
View full League One table

