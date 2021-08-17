Peterborough United v Cardiff City

PeterboroughPeterborough United19:45CardiffCardiff City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|QPR
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Cardiff
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|West Brom
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|5
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|6
|Blackburn
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|7
|Middlesbrough
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Stoke
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Barnsley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Birmingham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|11
|Luton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|12
|Hull
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|13
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Coventry
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Peterborough
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|16
|Millwall
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|Bristol City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|18
|Derby
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|19
|Swansea
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|20
|Sheff Utd
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|21
|Blackpool
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|22
|Huddersfield
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|1
|23
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|24
|Preston
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
The impact West Indian players have made on the Lancashire Cricket League
BBC Music introducing teams up with The Hundred to bring you your regions freshest new tracks