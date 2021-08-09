Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Sargent is set to complete a move from Werder Bremen to Norwich for an undisclosed fee

Norwich City have completed the signing of striker Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old USA international joins on a four-year contract, reportedly for a fee in the region of £8m.

Sargent scored 15 goals in 83 games in his time at Werder Bremen and managed five in 32 Bundesliga appearances in the 2020-21 season.

"I've always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it's a very exciting opportunity for me," said Sargent.

"I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100% and hopefully score some goals."

Norwich won promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last season and face Liverpool in their season opener on Saturday (17:15 BST).