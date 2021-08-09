Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 2021-22 Premier League season begins with Brentford v Arsenal on Friday

Premier League fans will face random spot-checks of their Covid-19 status at grounds in the first few matchdays of the season, the league says.

The top flight announced protocols for the new season external-link , saying fans must be prepared to prove they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the last 48 hours.

The league is preparing in case it becomes mandatory for all fans to have their coronavirus status checked.

Brentford host Arsenal at 20:00 BST in the opening game.

Fans will be able to show their Covid-19 status using the NHS Covid pass through the NHS app or website.

The league said it "is working with clubs to introduce Covid-19 status checks in a staged way so there is the least disruption and maximum safety possible".

It added that fans would have to comply with a "supporter code of conduct", which includes wearing masks indoors, avoiding close contact with people they do not know and following one-way signage around stadiums.

Capacity limits were lifted by the government on 19 July but are now decided at local level, and it is still uncertain whether proof of vaccination will be required from the end of September.

Chelsea were the first club to say proof of vaccination or a recent negative test would be needed to enter its ground this season.