Kyle Vassell spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Fleetwood Town

Cheltenham Town have signed forward Kyle Vassell on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old left Rotherham at the end of last season after three years with the team.

Vassell's career has included spells at Oxford United, Shrewsbury, Peterborough United and Blackpool. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Fleetwood Town and scored four goals.

The striker was part of promotion-winning teams at Blackpool in 2017 and Rotherham in 2020.

Vassell is Cheltenham's sixth signing of this transfer window.