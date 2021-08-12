Last updated on .From the section Football

Chris Shields in action during Linfield's Europa Conference League second leg tie in Luxembourg

Linfield were left to rue a series of missed chances in the second leg of their Europa Conference League third round qualifier as they lost 2-1 to Fola Esch and 4-2 on aggregate.

Bruno Correia Mendes made the Irish Premiership champions pay for their profligacy when he fired home a super shot into the top corner on 69 minutes.

Stephen Fallon levelled on the night with one minute of the game remaining.

Rodrigo Parreira netted a 93rd-minute penalty to seal the tie for the hosts.

Parreira shot confidently past Chris Johns from the spot after Trai Hume had brought down Diogo Pimentel in the area.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, Linfield went close to bringing the tie level on 14 minutes when Hume headed just wide from Kirk Millar's inswinging corner.

Five minutes later Jamie Mulgrew's 20-yard drive was well saved by the diving Emanuel Cabral.

Chris Johns denied Sylvio Ouassiero, then five minutes before the break Hume's piledriver was parried away by Cabral as David Healy's side continued to spurn some glorious opportunities.

Three minutes before the interval, Niall Quinn's cross-shot cannoned off the woodwork and the ball fell to Fallon who dragged his shot wide from 15 yards.

Millar then fizzed a well-struck right-foot free-kick inches wide of the upright.

Linfield well on top

The visitors continued to dominate after the break, with Christy Manzinga unable to convert a free header, Michael Newberry's follow-up was blocked and then Sam Roscoe's header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line.

Mendes's long-range strike into the top corner appeared to have sealed Linfield's fate but still the chances continued to flow, Cabral denying Manzinga, who also curled an attempt wide.

Matthew Clarke headed off-target, then there was late drama as Fallon equalised late on with a neat finish and Fola put the game to bed with that spot-kick in added time as Linfield were chasing a late leveller.