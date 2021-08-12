Mark Randall's goal was just reward for a fine individual display

Larne's maiden European journey ended on a high as Mark Randall's late strike gave them a deserved 1-0 second leg win over Pacos de Ferreira, who advanced to the next round of the Europa Conference League with a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Having conceded four goals a week ago in Portugal, recovering the deficit was an almost unthinkable ask of the Irish Premiership side, but they did claim a memorable win on the night courtesy of a disciplined display.

For Pacos, a two-legged tie against Tottenham Hotspur awaits.

The winner of that will book their place in the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League (ECL).

While Larne's first ever foray into European football is over, the Invermen will go into the new domestic season on 28 August high on confidence having lost just one of their six European qualifying matches.

Despite never threatening to conjure up an outrageous turnaround, the win against a side that came fifth in Portugal's Premeira Liga last season was merited with Randall's 83rd minute goal just reward for a stellar individual display.

