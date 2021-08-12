Larne's maiden European journey ended on a high as Mark Randall's late strike gave them a deserved 1-0 second leg win over Pacos de Ferreira, who advanced to the next round of the Europa Conference League with a 4-1 aggregate victory.
Having conceded four goals a week ago in Portugal, recovering the deficit was an almost unthinkable ask of the Irish Premiership side, but they did claim a memorable win on the night courtesy of a disciplined display.
For Pacos, a two-legged tie against Tottenham Hotspur awaits.
The winner of that will book their place in the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League (ECL).
While Larne's first ever foray into European football is over, the Invermen will go into the new domestic season on 28 August high on confidence having lost just one of their six European qualifying matches.
Despite never threatening to conjure up an outrageous turnaround, the win against a side that came fifth in Portugal's Premeira Liga last season was merited with Randall's 83rd minute goal just reward for a stellar individual display.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Larne
- 34Ferguson
- 2BalmerBooked at 90mins
- 4Watson
- 26JarvisBooked at 70mins
- 18BolgerBooked at 87mins
- 23CosgroveBooked at 20mins
- 6HerronSubstituted forLynchat 86'minutes
- 24Hughes
- 8RandallBooked at 39mins
- 17MitchellBooked at 61minsSubstituted forScottat 63'minutes
- 9HaleSubstituted forLustyat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Robinson
- 10McDaid
- 13Argyrides
- 14Scott
- 16Lynch
- 30Lusty
Paços de Ferreira
- 13Magalhães Ribeiro Ferreira
- 20Alves Bastos
- 2Costa Baixinho
- 21dos Santos SilvaBooked at 73mins
- 32da Silva Ramos
- 46Eustáquio
- 8IbrahimSubstituted forGuerra Piresat 60'minutes
- 16Bobó DjalóBooked at 35minsSubstituted forValente Santosat 60'minutes
- 45Sousa SilvaSubstituted forDa Silva Souzaat 70'minutes
- 9Silva de JesusBooked at 25minsSubstituted forDelgadoat 69'minutes
- 7Castro FerreiraSubstituted forda Silva de Jesusat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Reis Lima
- 5Pacheco Antunes
- 10Pereira Junior
- 12Menezes de Almeida
- 15Delgado
- 22Martins Moreira
- 23da Silva de Jesus
- 25Ferreira de Oliveira
- 26Guerra Pires
- 29Ferreira Fonseca
- 77Valente Santos
- 99Da Silva Souza
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic