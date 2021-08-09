Premier League: Nine new positive Covid tests
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League says nine players and club staff have tested positive for coronavirus over the past week, before the start of the 2021-22 season.
Across two rounds, the Premier League conducted 3,118 tests between 2 August and 8 August.
From these, there were nine new positive tests, just four days before Brentford and Arsenal kick off the season.
The Premier league will maintain their twice-a-week testing programme.
This season, though, they will be using lateral flow tests in their weekly testing, and only those with a positive outcome will then take a PCR test to confirm the result.
Some clubs have already had pre-season disruption due to Covid-19.
Arsenal cancelled their pre-season trip to the US after a "small number" of positive cases and Aston Villa, Manchester United and Chelsea were forced to cancel pre-season friendlies.
- Instatraders: Is foreign exchange trading as easy as social media claims it to be?
- Up Close with Billie Eilish: In an exclusive interview the music sensation opens up about the pressure of superfame