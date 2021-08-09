Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town beat Rochdale 3-2 in their opening fixture in League Two

Harrogate Town's next three fixtures have been postponed after positive Covid-19 cases were identified in the club's squad.

Town's Carabao Cup tie with Rochdale on Tuesday and League Two fixtures at Crawley and Leyton Orient are affected.

Several Harrogate players and staff will now self-isolate in line with government guidance.

If the club are unable to rearrange their cup game before the second round they will forfeit the tie.

In a statement the EFL said: "Following discussions with the club, the league has agreed to Harrogate's request to rearrange the league fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will confirmed in due course."

Harrogate began their campaign on Saturday by scoring an injury-time winner to beat Rochdale 3-2 after letting an early 2-0 lead slip.

"The main concern is the health and wellbeing of our players and staff, we are of course disappointed, but this is unfortunately beyond our control," said Town boss Simon Weaver.

"We had just come off the back of a really good last-minute win and all the momentum that brings, so it's a real shame."

Last season Orient had to forfeit their third round Carabao Cup tie with Premier League side Tottenham after a number of the O's players tested positive for Covid-19.