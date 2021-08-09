Luke Daniels: Middlesbrough sign former Brentford goalkeeper

Luke Daniels in action for Brentford
Luke Daniels featured nine times in all competitions for Brentford last season as they won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs

Championship club Middlesbrough have signed former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old made 36 appearances during a four-year spell with the Bees, but was released by the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

Daniels has agreed a two-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.

"I've watched Luke for a few years now and I'm delighted to have him on board," Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website.external-link

"I've always found him very consistent in what he does. He's a good keeper, a good lad, and he'll be a great addition to our squad."

