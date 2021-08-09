Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Luke Daniels featured nine times in all competitions for Brentford last season as they won promotion from the Championship via the play-offs

Championship club Middlesbrough have signed former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old made 36 appearances during a four-year spell with the Bees, but was released by the club following their promotion to the Premier League.

Daniels has agreed a two-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.

"I've watched Luke for a few years now and I'm delighted to have him on board," Boro boss Neil Warnock told the club website. external-link

"I've always found him very consistent in what he does. He's a good keeper, a good lad, and he'll be a great addition to our squad."

