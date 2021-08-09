Ethan Laird: Swansea City in talks to sign Manchester United right-back on loan

Ethan Laird
Ethan Laird made 24 League One appearances for MK Dons last season

Swansea City are in talks to sign Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird on a season-long loan.

New Swans head coach Russell Martin worked with the 20-year-old at former club MK Dons, where Laird spent the second half of last season on loan.

Born in Basingstoke, Laird has represented England at under-17, under-18 and under-19 level.

Swansea are without Wales right-back Connor Roberts, who injured his groin playing at Euro 2020 in June.

Like Roberts, Laird can play at right-back or right wing-back, which would suit the Swans as they often deploy a three or five-man defence.

Laird made his senior Manchester United debut during their 2019-20 Europa League campaign, but is behind the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot in the pecking order for his position at Old Trafford.

Swansea are also close to completing the permanent signing of Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

