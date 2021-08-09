Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Mustapha Carayol, who last played in England for Ipswich in 2017-18, featured for Gillingham during pre-season

League One club Gillingham have signed former Middlesbrough winger Mustapha Carayol on a free transfer.

The 32-year-old Gambia international has been without a club since leaving Turkish club Adana Demirspor last year.

Carayol, who has also had spells at Bristol Rovers and Nottingham Forest, came off the bench for the Gills in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Lincoln.

The Kent club have not disclosed the length of his contract at MEMS Priestfield Stadium.

"Mustapha is a talented lad and can player in either wide area, as a 10, or as a striker at times," boss Steve Evans told the club website. external-link

"He will be a good player for us over the season and I know he is keen to get back to his best."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.