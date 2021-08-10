Last updated on .From the section Premier League

How will Manchester City get on with Jack Grealish, or Nuno at Spurs or new-look Aston Villa? Is Burnley's time in the top flight coming to an end?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions.

While predicting Liverpool would retain their title at the expense of Manchester City last season was hardly on the scale of incompetence demonstrated by tipping Leicester City to be relegated in the year they won the title, it remains a hazardous business.

Forecasting the outcome of every club in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign has arguably been the most difficult since this regular act of pre-season folly began.

No matter. Here goes.

Phil McNulty's predicted 2021-22 Premier League positions at a glance Position Club Position (cont) Club (cont) 1 Manchester City 11 Leeds 2 Liverpool 12 Wolves 3 Chelsea 13 Southampton 4 Manchester United 14 Newcastle 5 Leicester 15 Crystal Palace 6 Tottenham 16 Brighton 7 Arsenal 17 Norwich 8 Aston Villa 18 Burnley 9 West Ham 19 Brentford 10 Everton 20 Watford

Jack Grealish became British football's first £100m player when Manchester City signed him from Aston Villa

1. Manchester City

Last season - Champions

Pep Guardiola's reigning champions have claimed the crown in three of the past four seasons and, while they will have very serious competition, I believe they will keep rivals at arm's length to retain the title they won comfortably last term.

The arrival of £100m Jack GreaIish from Aston Villa is a stunning power play and show of strength, while the prospect of Harry Kane arriving from Spurs remains.

City cured defensive deficiencies last season by signing Ruben Dias and simply look to have the best all-round squad strength.

The Champions League final loss to Chelsea was a sting in the tail, though. Can they claim that Holy Grail this season?

2. Liverpool

Last season - 3rd

It's getting tricky already given the spending at Chelsea and Manchester United, but Liverpool have the title in their sights again with their squad back to the sort of strength that won it for the first time in 30 years in 2019-20.

Central to it all is Virgil van Dijk, fit again after the serious knee injury that ruled him out from October last season.

Liverpool were decimated by injuries but managed to put together a late run to finish third. Van Dijk, however, is the game-changer.

The world-class defender adds so many layers to Jurgen Klopp's team, augmented too by the arrival of fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig. Liverpool's front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah remains as potent as ever, while Diogo Jota provides serious competition.

Klopp may yet do more business, but even now this is a title-challenging Liverpool squad.

3. Chelsea

Last season - 4th

Thomas Tuchel's stunning impact since succeeding the sacked Frank Lampard in January was exemplified when Chelsea beat Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto.

Tuchel's drive and tactical acumen were outstanding, and the imminent £97.5m return of striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan appears to solve the one glaring weakness in Chelsea's armoury after Timo Werner failed to fire. A superb signing.

Champions League match-winner Kai Havertz grew in stature and Tuchel is expected to turn his attentions to bolstering his defence once Lukaku is signed, with Sevilla's Jules Kounde heavily touted.

Chelsea are a side dripping with quality under a top-class coach. Expect a title challenge and a trophy.

Jadon Sancho has been added to United's forward line this summer

4. Manchester United

Last season - 2nd

This is a huge season for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is armed with a new long-term contract and bolstered by those big-money arrivals - Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid's vastly experienced defender Raphael Varane.

United finished second last season, but were never serious title contenders, and the Europa League final loss on penalties to Villarreal left Solskjaer still struggling to win the matches that really matter.

This is a squad capable of a tilt at top spot, with the ageless Edinson Cavani still at OId Trafford and Bruno Fernandes pulling strings in midfield. Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire were excellent contributors to England's run to the Euro 2020 final.

Manchester United have a squad capable of being champions - and certainly winning Solskjaer's first trophy. He needs it, given the talent at his disposal.

5. Leicester

Last season - 5th

The Foxes suffered the pain of missing out on Champions League football on the final day for the second season in succession, but their status as a genuine top-six club was solidified by winning the FA Cup for the first time.

Manager Brendan Rodgers has quality throughout and will have the influential Harvey Barnes back after injury to add to smart summer recruitment in exciting young Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka, Lille's title-winning midfield man Boubakary Soumare and experienced left-back Ryan Bertrand.

The injury to defender Wesley Fofana was a bitter blow - but while much, as ever, will depend on the ageless Jamie Vardy, fellow forward Kelechi Iheanacho gets better and the Community Shield win over Manchester City only reaffirms confidence.

Another good season ahead - and maybe another piece of silverware.

6. Tottenham

Last season - 7th

It's one of the big questions: Will Harry Kane still be at Spurs when the transfer window closes?

If he is, then this could be a pessimistic prediction. If he isn't, it will be a hammer blow to Spurs and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo as he attempts to set a new course for a club that lost its way under Jose Mourinho.

World-class talent such as Son Heung-min remains but so much still hangs on the issue of Kane and, if he leaves, how he is replaced.

Cristian Romero, the Argentina defender signed from Atalanta for £42.5m, has Premier League pedigree while Bryan Gil, the winger brought in from Sevilla, could be a thrilling addition.

7. Arsenal

Last season - 8th

There's big pressure on manager Mikel Arteta as last season was an unedifying prospect at times. But there is still talent in the Gunners squad and things could yet improve.

Arteta has superb youngsters at his disposal in England's Euro 2020 star Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, while Kieran Tierney is a high-class operator and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will surely be better this term.

The £50m addition of the highly-rated Ben White from Brighton adds defensive quality along with left-back Nuno Tavares. The capture of Belgium Under-21 midfield Albert Sambi Lokonga is another interesting addition.

Arteta still needs more, though. Huge season for him and Arsenal.

8. Aston Villa

Last season - 11th

Interesting times at Villa Park with the £100m departure of club talisman Grealish, but the club worked in smart fashion to ensure squad strengthening before signing off on the Manchester City deal.

I think Villa could be an intriguing prospect this season and, if he can stay fit, England striker Danny Ings, brought in to join Ollie Watkins in attack, could be a masterstroke signing.

Leon Bailey will add pace and threat out wide while Emiliano Buendia, signed from Norwich City, brings creativity even though he must prove he is Premier League quality. The returning Ashley Young adds vast experience.

Last season saw an improvement under manager Dean Smith. I expect the same again this season. Outside bet for a cup maybe?

9. West Ham

Last season - 6th

David Moyes did a magnificent job in taking the Hammers to sixth last season, remarkably having them in Champions League contention until late in the campaign, showing his old touches of wise moves in the transfer market and an ability to build a resilient team with quality.

I'm not sure he will be able to do the same again, although he can still count on class acts such as Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and the explosive Michail Antonio, if he can remain fit for long spells.

Moyes will want a couple of quality additions before the transfer window closes, which may just improve this projected placing.

How will Rafael Benitez fare at Everton?

10. Everton

Last season - 10th

Remarkable goings-on at Goodison Park where Carlo Ancelotti jumped ship for Real Madrid, paving the way for the most controversial managerial appointment in Everton's history in former Liverpool Champions League winner Rafael Benitez.

Benitez will need a good start to win over those opposed to his appointment while trying to bolster a thin squad working within Financial Fair Play restrictions.

It may be that Benitez's hands-on training ground approach, allied to his renowned organisational skills and tactical acumen, will work better with this group of permanent underachievers.

More so than with Ancelotti's relaxed style, which last season brought away wins at Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs, but defeats at home to Fulham, Sheffield United and Newcastle United among others.

Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray will add to Everton's threat but so much rests on Benitez.

11. Leeds United

Last season - 9th

Leeds United were a thrilling addition to last season's Premier League under the intense and charismatic leadership of manager Marcelo Bielsa.

They were as good to watch as anyone and this is a team and club that is back in the top flight to stay.

Kalvin Phillips proved his class at Euro 2020 while striker Patrick Bamford will hope to repeat his goalscoring feats of last season. Jack Harrison is now a permanent signing while Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo will strengthen Bielsa's hand.

Leeds will be as exciting to watch as ever and a threat to any team they play. Top 10 contenders.

12. Wolves

Last season - 13th

A reboot of sorts for Wolves after the excellent Nuno Espirito Santo regime ran out of steam. Inevitably, he was replaced by a fellow Portuguese in Bruno Lage.

The best news of all is the return of their top-class striker Raul Jimenez after his serious head injury. He was missed last season.

Jose Sa replaces the reliable Rui Patricio in goal, while Portugal winger Francisco Trincao will bring width. Adama Traore can torment any defence on his day.

Wolves will be a little bit of an unknown quantity under Lage after last season's struggles, but I certainly don't expect them to be in any trouble.

13. Southampton

Last season - 15th

The Premier League is becoming much of a muchness when it gets down to these placings and it is an important season for Saints and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Danny Ings' departure will hit them hard but Southampton were left with little choice after his refusal to sign a new contract with one year left. The loss of Ryan Bertrand deprives them of know-how at the back, although Hasenhuttl has high hopes for left-back Romain Perraud, a new arrival from Brest.

They still, however, have the class of James Ward-Prowse, while Adam Armstrong, who cost £15m from Blackburn Rovers, is expected to provide goals and threat.

Might be a bit of a glass half-full prediction this one. Saints need a good start.

14. Newcastle United

Last season - 12th

Any prediction involving Newcastle is always an adventure and this season is no different.

Steve Bruce took them to a respectable 12th place last time despite having little faith from the Toon Army, and Newcastle actually looked a decent side when striker Callum Wilson and flying French winger Allan Saint-Maximin were fit.

Joe Willock, a resounding success on loan from Arsenal, is also back to lift spirits. But with supporters back inside St James' Park, Bruce needs good results early to keep the wolf from the door - even if he appears to still retain strong support from owner Mike Ashley.

Patrick Vieira is back in England with Crystal Palace

15. Crystal Palace

Last season - 14th

Crystal Palace have changed direction from solid veteran manager Roy Hodgson to the big-name, largely unproven Patrick Vieira. They must hope it works out better than their ill-fated Frank de Boer experiment.

As ever, Wilfried Zaha will be Palace's big hope.

A fair amount of experience has gone out of the door in the shape of Gary Cahill, winger Townsend, Mamadou Sakho and Patrick van Aanholt, but Vieira will be delighted to have brought in defender Joachim Andersen, the Denmark international who was such a success on loan at Fulham last season.

The highly rated defender Marc Guehi has arrived from Chelsea, as has England Under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher on loan, while exciting teenager Michael Olise provides youthful exuberance.

The big question is: Can Vieira cut it as a Premier League manager after his great playing career?

16. Brighton

Last season - 16th

Brighton boss Graham Potter has been given many plaudits for his work in transforming their style but was 16th place last season really a success?

The big problem was goalscoring and if this can be solved then this campaign might just be a bit better.

Potter has strengthened midfield with Enock Mwepu from Red Bull Salzburg, but there have been significant departures in Ben White to Arsenal and Davy Propper to PSV Eindhoven.

This prediction is based on Potter signing a striker, with Celtic's Odsonne Edouard a constant link. If he does not, then the Seagulls will struggle. Neal Maupay will certainly carry a heavy weight of responsibility.

Yves Bissouma will be a key figure in midfield.

17. Norwich

Last season - Championship winners

I'm placing a lot of faith in Norwich City manager Daniel Farke learning from the Canaries' lame last Premier League campaign when they appeared to become quickly resigned to relegation.

Emi Buendia is a big loss, but the loan signing of the excellent Billy Gilmour from Chelsea is a real coup. Another new arrival, Kosovo winger Milot Rashica, had been linked with a move to English football for some time.

If Todd Cantwell stays and Farke has, as I expect, taken on board the bitter last top-flight experience then I expect Norwich to stay up - just.

18. Burnley

Last season - 17th

For the first time in a long while, I have genuine concerns for Burnley, but always temper them with my admiration for the superb work of manager Sean Dyche. He is the glue that holds it all together.

They have solid foundations in keeper Nick Pope and central defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, but goals are a problem as ever.

Will Burnley's new American owners not only tap into what makes the club what it is in terms of personnel, but give Dyche the financial backing he so deserves? They must.

Dyche cannot be expected to keep working miracles. I wouldn't back against him providing his magic again, but there must be concerns.

19. Brentford

Last season - Championship play-off winners

A forecast made with a heavy heart and an element of being a shot in the dark because of Brentford's ability to defy any sort of odds and produce the goods under manager Thomas Frank.

Do not be surprised to see them throw this one back in my face.

This a superbly run club. You can expect they have been planning for this moment and Brentford will be exciting to watch.

Frank will hope Ivan Toney can transfer his Championship goal heroics into the top tier while the manager is delighted with the midfield addition of Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland. He has also brought in defender Kristoffer Ajer from Celtic, who comes with a glowing reputation.

I'm tempting fate to rule the Bees out, but would be delighted to eat humble pie at the end of the season.

20. Watford

Last season - Championship runners-up

This prediction comes by special request of Watford fans who demand I predict relegation, thereby ensuring survival after manager Xisco Munoz did so well to bring them up.

Not exactly happy to oblige, but I feel the Hornets face a real fight at the bottom end of a table where anything could still happen.

A good start is essential and the richly gifted Ismaila Sarr will be key. Danny Rose and Josh King are experienced signings. Young attacker Joao Pedro might be an interesting proposition and Troy Deeney is still around to give defenders a tough time.

I may be wrong about Watford, but let's face it... I usually am.

Predict final Premier League table Rank the teams from champions down to the relegation places First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Fourteenth 14 Fifteenth 15 Sixteenth 16 Seventeenth 17 Eighteenth 18 Nineteenth 19 Twentieth 20 Confirm selection