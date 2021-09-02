Everton have recruited "winners" in the summer transfer window - but will it be enough to crack the Women's Super League's formidable top three?

The Toffees finished 16 points adrift of third-placed Arsenal last season - a gap which manager Willie Kirk says was "way too big".

They have been busy this summer, bringing in nine new signings, including midfielder Aurora Galli from Juventus and forward Toni Duggan from Atletico Madrid.

What will those new additions offer the side? What is needed to bridge the gap?

And what will be considered a successful campaign for Everton, who open their season at home to Manchester City - live on BBC One at 13:15 BST - on Saturday?

What was missing last season?

Everton finished fifth in the WSL last season

Everton began the 2020-21 season in fine form, winning five matches in a row in all competitions, booking their place in the delayed FA Cup final after beating Chelsea in the last eight.

But that was to be their only victory against a top-three side last season, with defeats to Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea coming both home and away in the league.

They were also beaten in both games by fourth-placed Manchester United.

"We need to take points off the top teams and beat them," Kirk told BBC Sport. "That's really how we will close the gap as it will make the biggest impact.

"But it wasn't necessarily that we didn't take points off the top four, it was what we would probably call dropping silly points.

"We drew with Birmingham, Brighton and Reading at home, which we felt were points dropped. That's six points straight away."

Kirk says "only time will tell" whether Everton can close the gap this season, but believes everything is in place for them to go one step further.

"It's up to me now," he added. "The club have backed me and have allowed me to bring in top-level players. I now have to shape them into a team, get them playing well and make sure we get results."

What has Everton's recruitment been like?

(From left to right) Aurora Galli, Toni Duggan, Kenza Dali and Leonie Maier have all joined Everton this summer

As well as Galli and Duggan, Everton have signed France international Kenza Dali, Swedish Olympic silver medallists Anna Anvegard, Nathalie Bjorn and Hanna Bennison, Germany defender Leonie Maier and goalkeepers Courtney Brosnan and Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir.

Kirk says the model for recruitment was aimed at those aged between 24 and 30, with international experience and a proven record of winning.

"I'm really pleased with the turnover in the squad. We have made some really good additions," he added.

"We identified a few key areas in terms of the profile of the player. The majority of the players we have recruited all fit into those categories so we have successfully done that."

Is the club on track?

When Kirk took over in December 2018, Everton were bottom of the WSL table, but they avoided relegation at the end of the campaign.

They finished sixth and fifth respectively in the following two seasons - as well as reaching the FA Cup final in 2020 - after increased investment from the club.

"I think we're way ahead of where I thought we would be," said Kirk. "To be honest, I never thought we would be at this level in terms of recruiting these types of players.

"When I came to Everton, they were bottom of the league, but they were ambitious. Until I got results and the club backed that up with finance and resources, it was just words from both sides.

"I probably thought Everton needed to be a stepping stone between where I was and getting into the Champions League, but I don't think it has to be a stepping stone anymore.

"It's a real, achievable ambition for us to finish in the top three. We are constantly reviewing our practices, improving our staff and our environment.

"That is almost as important as the budget you have got."

Ambitious targets and a winning mentality

Willie Kirk joined Everton following a spell as Manchester United assistant manager

Kirk says the standard of the WSL is improving every year, but a bare minimum expectation for Everton is to finish above where they were last season.

That means a top-four finish in the WSL or silverware is needed, but he believes the new players want more than that.

"That, for me, is the bare minimum. You have to improve year-on-year. If I'm here for another three or four years, that should mean we win the league if we improve every year," said Kirk.

"One place above where we were before... will I be happy with that? Probably not. This squad is really, really ambitious and I've recruited a lot of winners.

"If I stood up in front of the squad and said 'let's be happy with third or fourth', it's not going to wash with them.

"They want to be going for silverware. I still believe we have so much untapped potential in the squad so I would never put a ceiling on where we could be.

"Can we win the league? Of course we can. Will it be very difficult to win the league? Of course it will be. We need to aim for the top and see where that takes us."