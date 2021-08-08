James Queree was on Bournemouth's books as a youngster and also played in the United States college system

Jersey Bulls captain James Queree says the club are aiming for a good run in the FA Cup after a club-record 10-1 win over Horsham YMCA on their debut.

The Bulls played the most-southerly tie in the competition's history and will travel to Newhaven, who play in the same step of non-league football, in the preliminary round on 21 August.

"There is the magic of the FA Cup every year," Queree told BBC Radio Jersey.

"There's an underdog story and I have a lot of belief in this group."

He added: "I think we're a very strong outfit, there's 20 players training and any one of them could have started on Saturday.

"It's a headache each week for the manager, but we're a competitive group, we've got a great balance of experienced players and young players coming through, so hopefully it's going to be a good team that has to beat us on the day."

The Bulls were eligible for the tournament for the first time having been promoted to the Combined Counties League Premier Division South in the ninth tier of English football following a summer restructure after the club's first two seasons were called off because of Covid-19.

The islanders have won 37 of their 38 competitive games since being formed in 2019 - their only loss was a 1-0 away defeat at Beckenham Town on 31 July in their opening game in the higher tier.

But Queree says that loss last month helped focus the Bulls for their FA Cup run.

"Losing was probably a good lesson to have under our belts, we know it can happen, so we'll make sure that it won't happen again for as long as we can," he added.

"We know that there's a lot of qualifying rounds before any of the big professional teams come in, so we'll hold our breath at the moment and focus on the next round."