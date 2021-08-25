Linfield further highlighted their grip on the Gibson Cup by securing a third consecutive league title in May

By common consent, the landscape of the Irish Premiership has changed dramatically over the last couple of years.

Big-money backers and the incremental introduction of full-time models at some of the league's leading clubs have accentuated the gap between the 'haves and have-nots' in the top flight of Northern Ireland football.

Some encouraging performances by clubs involved in European competition and some eye-catching - and sometimes jaw-dropping - close-season signings have served to whet the appetite for a new campaign, which starts this weekend.

As Linfield prepare to begin the defence of their crown, we look at some of the major talking points ahead of the start of the forthcoming 2021-22 season.

Can anyone wrench the title from Linfield's grasp?

With Linfield having been crowned champions for three years in succession and the Gibson Cup having taken up residence at Windsor Park for four of the past five seasons, the club has re-established itself as the team to beat in the Irish Premiership.

The Blues ended up having five points to spare over nearest challengers Coleraine last season, the Bannsiders having also finished runners-up during the previous truncated term.

With the champions having now adopted a full-time set-up, the task for part-time clubs such as Coleraine to sustain a title bid over the course of a nine-month championship race could be all the greater, but Oran Kearney's men will be up for the challenge as they also prepare to adapt to a new 4G pitch at Ballycastle Road.

Coleraine recovered from a slow start to the season to finish runners-up for the second year in succession

Glentoran and Larne have flexed their financial muscle in the transfer market over the summer, supporters of both teams now harbouring high hopes of emerging from the shadows of Linfield and taking the next step of becoming serious title contenders.

Having performed strongly in progressing to improved third and fourth finishes respectively last season, fans of both clubs will hope for further tangible reward for the substantial investment put in by backers in the form of Iranian businessman Ali Pour's consortium and Kenny Bruce in recent years.

Who have been the major signings this summer?

The departures of experienced trio Andrew Waterworth, Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey in light of Linfield's transition to full-time status, plus the exits of Shayne Lavery and on-loan Joel Cooper, left a major dent in the champions' squad.

In response, manager David Healy hasn't stood still with eight new signings including former Dundalk skipper Chris Shields, experienced winger Martin Donnelly and exciting young teenage prospect Andrew Clarke coming in from Crusaders.

Glentoran have also been active in the close season, their business headlined by the arrival of Shay McCartan from Ballymena United for a reported record Irish League transfer fee in the region of £100,000.

Shay McCartan's move from Ballymena to Glentoran reportedly set a new Irish League transfer fee record

The signatures of Bobby Burns and Aaron McCarey have also significantly boosted the Glens panel, along with the addition of ex-Coleraine and Dungannon manager Rodney McAree to the coaching staff, as they aim for a first championship success since 2009.

Larne have acquired the services of Republic of Ireland Under-21 international defender Cian Bolger, plus highly-rated midfielder Ben Doherty, with Conor McKendry having gone to Coleraine as part of the same deal.

Navid Nasseri has also been snapped up by Larne manager Tiernan Lynch as part of the arrangement which saw Donnelly switch to Windsor Park.

Defender Kofi Balmer and goalkeeper Rohan Fergsuon are other notable arrivals at Inver Park, with Coleraine bringing in ex-Ballymena striker Cathair Friel and the returning Rodney Brown from Crusaders.

Beware a 'European hangover'

Often in recent years Irish Premiership clubs have required some time to readjust to the cut and thrust of the domestic game after competing in European competition.

Last season, Coleraine and Glentoran both took time to find their feet and dropped vital points in the early stages of the campaign, to the detriment of mounting a stronger championship challenge.

The Bannsiders' hopes were hit by five defeats in their first eight league outings while the Glens found themselves languishing in the lower reaches of the table after picking up just four points from their first seven outings.

This summer, Larne and Linfield both progressed to the third qualifying round of the new Europa Conference League so the two clubs will hope they can hit the ground running in the aftermath of their exploits in continental competition.

The upside for both clubs is obviously the significant financial rewards they have reaped from their odysseys in Europe.

Watch: Ronan Hale scores as Larne draw with Aarhus to progress in Europe

Who can be part of the battle for European places?

Cliftonville, Crusaders, Glenavon and Ballymena United will all hope to be in the mix for an automatic European spot or a shot at the Europa Conference League play-offs come the end of the season.

The Reds have boosted their resources with the capture of the likes of Jamie McDonagh, Chris Gallagher and Johnny Addis, while Crusaders have added Josh Robinson, Brandon Doyle, Jonny Frazer, Johnny McMurray and Lewis Patterson on his return from Fleetwood Town.

Stephen Baxter's charges will hope to make up for the disappointment of failing to qualify for Europe in both of the last two seasons.

Glenavon moved early in the transfer market to snap up Stafford, Haughey and Waterworth from Linfield as they try to improve on their sixth place finish in May.

In addition to the loss of McCartan, Ballymena have seen a number of their other experienced regular first-teamers leave during the close season as they attempt to break into the top six for the first time since 2019.

Northern Ireland Under-21 international David Parkhouse is the standout name from a raft of new arrivals at the Showgrounds, joining from Derry City on a three-year contract.

Gary Hamilton moved quickly to sign ex-Linfield trio Mark Stafford, Mark Haughey and Andrew Waterworth

Who are favourites for the drop?

Without having the financial resources available to other clubs in the top division at their disposal, Warrenpoint Town, Portadown, Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts will start as favourites to be involved in the scrap to avoid relegation or a promotion/relegation play-off place.

Carrick, 11th last season, have brought in experience in the form of the likes of Jim Ervin, David Cushley, Steven Gordon and Ben Tilney, with on-loan Alex Gawne and Emmett McGuckin offering attacking options for new Rangers boss Stuart King, who takes his first steps into top-flight management.

Warrenpoint's acquisitions include Conor Mitchell and Luke Wade-Slater from Larne, as well as former Glenavon striker Greg Moorhouse.

Portadown finished ninth last season, ahead of Point on goal difference. Matthew Tipton will hope the experience gained from his side's first season back in the top flight can stand them in good stead for the new campaign.

Dungannon Swifts occupied an unaccustomed bottom position in the league table last time out, accumulating just 17 points and four wins from 38 top-flight encounters.

The struggling Stangmore Park outfit were spared demotion to the second tier of the local game by the absence of the Championship from last years' calendar.

Dean Shiels enters his first full season in charge with his squad bolstered by the acquisitions of, among others, ex-Ballymena duo James Knowles and Joe McCready, plus central defender Keith Cowan from Glentoran.