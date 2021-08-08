Adam Armstrong: Southampton have bid accepted for Blackburn Rovers striker

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Adam Armstrong
Adam Armstrong has scored 64 goals in 160 appearances for Blackburn Rovers

Southampton have had a bid accepted for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong.

Armstrong, 24, is set to have a medical with the Saints on Tuesday after the bid, which could be worth more than £20m with add-ons, was accepted.

He scored 28 goals in 40 Championship games in 2020-21, the second-highest figure in the division last season.

Southampton are in need of a striker after selling 29-year-old England international Danny Ings to Aston Villa for £25m earlier this month.

Armstrong, who represented England at Under-21 level, began his career with Newcastle and had loan spells with Coventry, Barnsley, Bolton and Blackburn before moving to Rovers on a permanent deal in 2018.

Southampton had an offer rejected for Armstrong last week, but returned with an improved bid.

The Saints finished 15th in the Premier League in 2020-21 and begin their 2021-22 campaign away at Everton on Saturday, 14 August.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport