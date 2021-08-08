Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gareth Bale has 96 caps for Wales

Gareth Bale played in Real Madrid's friendly with AC Milan on Sunday after returning to Spain following his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale, who wore the number 50 shirt, played the first 45 minutes of the goalless draw in Austria.

The Wales forward won a penalty late in the first period but took the spot-kick himself and saw his effort saved.

Bale, 32, had not played for Real since June 2020 having fallen out of favour under former boss Zinedine Zidane.

But after being appointed Real head coach for a second time in June, Carlo Ancelotti indicated that Bale had a future at the Bernabeu.

Four-time Champions League winner Bale has a year remaining on his contract at Real, who begin the new La Liga season at Alaves on Saturday, 14 August.

Bale scored 17 goals in 34 appearances for Spurs in 2020-21, although he made only 10 Premier League starts.

There was speculation before Euro 2020 that Bale could retire after the tournament.