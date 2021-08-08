Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bukayo Saka clapped the Tottenham fans after he was applauded onto the pitch

Tottenham fans put north London rivalries aside to welcome Arsenal's Bukayo Saka back to domestic duties for the first time since Euro 2020.

Saka's introduction into Arsenal's 1-0 pre-season defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was his first appearance since he was racially abused after missing a penalty in England's shootout defeat by Italy in the final.

With no away fans for any of the Mind Series matches, the Spurs fans gave Saka a warm ovation as he replaced skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Tottenham fans also displayed a banner which read "North London stands with Bukayo Saka and all players against racism and discrimination".

Saka almost scored as well but new Tottenham goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini kept out the 19-year-old's low shot.

His England team-mate Ben White made his first start for the Gunners but Harry Kane was missing for the hosts.

Kane, subject of interest from Manchester City, is training on his own at the Tottenham training ground, where he is isolating after returning from holiday.

After Dele Alli had twice hit a post from close range, Son Heung-min secured victory for the hosts 10 minutes from time when he drove home from Japhet Tanganga's lay-off.

Sunday's game was played in front of the biggest crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since March 2020

Danny's debut goal

Elsewhere, Danny Ings scored on his debut as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Serie A newcomers Salernitana at Villa Park.

Ings, a £25m signing from Southampton, cancelled out Joel Obi's opener before Anwar El Ghazi's penalty put Villa 2-1 up at half-time.

Former England international Ashley Young, who re-joined the club earlier this summer, wrapped up the victory in the second half.

Dean Smith's side open their campaign at newly-promoted Watford on Saturday.