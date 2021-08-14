Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Olympic Games
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Olympic Games
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish League Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
SUN 15 Aug 2021
Scottish League Cup
Hibernian
Hibernian
14:00
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock
Venue:
Easter Road Stadium
Hibernian v Kilmarnock
Last updated on
45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish League Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Sunday 15th August 2021
Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers
0
Aberdeen
Aberdeen
1
Arbroath
Arbroath
14:00
St Johnstone
St Johnstone
Hibernian
Hibernian
14:00
Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock
Celtic
Celtic
15:00
Hearts
Heart of Midlothian
View all
Scottish League Cup scores
Top Stories
Wood strikes twice as India edge into lead - clips, radio & text
Live
Live
From the section
Cricket
Scottish League Cup: Raith Rovers 0-0 Aberdeen - hosts go close in early stages
Live
Live
From the section
Football
Guardiola defends Man City spending
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Man City