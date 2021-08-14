Raith Rovers v Aberdeen

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-5-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 6Benedictus
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 7Connolly
- 8Matthews
- 23Riley-Snow
- 15Tait
- 11Zanatta
- 18Varian
Substitutes
- 9Keatings
- 12Lang
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 21Fotheringham
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
Aberdeen
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Lewis
- 21Gurr
- 2McCrorie
- 5Gallagher
- 17Hayes
- 18McLennan
- 15McGeouch
- 20Jenks
- 16Ojo
- 10McGinn
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
Substitutes
- 3MacKenzie
- 4Considine
- 8Brown
- 9Ramírez
- 11Hedges
- 19Ferguson
- 22Ramsay
- 24Campbell
- 25Woods
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Christophe Berra (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross following a set piece situation.
Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).
Offside, Raith Rovers. Kyle Benedictus tries a through ball, but Christophe Berra is caught offside.
Foul by Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen).
Post update
Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.