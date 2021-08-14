Scottish League Cup
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0AberdeenAberdeen0

Raith Rovers v Aberdeen

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 7Connolly
  • 8Matthews
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 15Tait
  • 11Zanatta
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 9Keatings
  • 12Lang
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 21Fotheringham
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik

Aberdeen

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 21Gurr
  • 2McCrorie
  • 5Gallagher
  • 17Hayes
  • 18McLennan
  • 15McGeouch
  • 20Jenks
  • 16Ojo
  • 10McGinn
  • 14Emmanuel-Thomas

Substitutes

  • 3MacKenzie
  • 4Considine
  • 8Brown
  • 9Ramírez
  • 11Hedges
  • 19Ferguson
  • 22Ramsay
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Woods
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Christophe Berra (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Blaise Riley-Snow (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonny Hayes with a cross following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Dylan McGeouch (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Raith Rovers. Kyle Benedictus tries a through ball, but Christophe Berra is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Teddy Jenks (Aberdeen).

  12. Post update

    Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

