Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Edouard, Lovric, Rangers, Tavernier, Lundstrum
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Celtic are ready for Odsonne Edouard's imminent departure, says manager Ange Postecoglou.(Sun)
But Postecoglou will continue to pick striker Edouard in the Celtic team. (Record)
The Celtic manager is hoping to add new players to his squad "in the next week or so". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Winger Kristijan Lovric scored for Gorica in their 3-1 loss to Hadjuk Split amid transfer interest from Celtic and Verona. (Record)
Celtic defender Christopher Jullien has hinted on social media that he is close to a return from long-term injury. (Record)
Rangers captain James Tavernier pinpoints a lack of attacking hunger from his team in Saturday's defeat by Dundee United. (Sun)
John Lundstrum reveals Rangers' pre-season was disrputed with Covid-19 cases. (Herald - subscription required)
And midfielder Lundstrum says "there's a lot more to come from" the Rangers squad. (Sky Sports via Sun)
Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous admits European football is a learning curve but believes his team have nothing to fear as they seek to overcome Rijeka in the Europa Conference League qualifying, with the sides tied at 1-1 ahead of Thursday's second leg in Croatia. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Liam Gordon says he and his St Johnstone team-mates will long cherish the memories of the draw with Galatasaray, with the sides tied at 1-1 going into Thursday's Europa Conference League return leg in Perth. (Herald - subscription required)
Dunfermline Athletic's new German owners were in attendance as the Pars lost 3-0 to Partick Thistle at East End Park on Saturday. (Courier - subscription required)