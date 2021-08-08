Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Former Chelsea and Wolves youth defender Aaron Hayden joined Carlisle in July 2019

Wrexham have signed defender Aaron Hayden from Carlisle United for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back, 24, who was the League Two team's vice-captain, has signed a three-year contract.

Hayden is the sixth signing of the summer by National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny.

"I had a good talk with the manager (Phil Parkinson), who made me aware of the vision of the club," Hayden said.

"That really motivated me to come and be part of that.

"I had a year left on my deal at Carlisle United, where I had two great years, and I have a lot of respect for them.

"It would have taken a lot to leave, but after speaking to the manager I'm really excited to be at Wrexham and to get this club back to where it needs to be.

"I've got two weeks to integrate, which is really good for me, and I'm really looking forward to working hard and getting this season going."

Hayden spent time in Chelsea's academy but moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers aged 16 and was loaned out to several clubs, including Newport County and Stourbridge, before moving to Carlisle in 2019.

Wrexham begin their National League campaign on Saturday, 21 August at home to Yeovil Town.