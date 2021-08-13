Newcastle United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is hoping that the signing of Arsenal's Joe Willock is confirmed to bolster his midfield options

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce awaits news on whether Joe Willock's transfer from Arsenal will go through in time for him to be available.

Freddie Woodman will start in goal as Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow are both out, while defender Paul Dummett has a calf injury.

West Ham's Angelo Ogbonna misses out because of the hamstring problem he sustained in a friendly against Celtic.

Manuel Lanzini could feature after a groin injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle playing at home with the crowd back at St James' Park is all great on paper, but what sort of atmosphere awaits manager Steve Bruce? I don't know.

Magpies striker Callum Wilson is fit, which will help them, but I think West Ham will get something out of the game.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Louisa Roach

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

These sides meet on the opening day for the second successive season. Newcastle won 2-0 at the London Stadium last September.

Newcastle have won 22 Premier League matches against West Ham, equalling their best record against any side (they've also beaten Aston Villa and Tottenham 22 times).

West Ham's only victories in their past 17 Premier League away matches against Newcastle came in November 2012 and December 2018.

Newcastle United

Newcastle earned 16 points from their final eight matches of 2020-21, a tally only beaten by Liverpool, Arsenal and Leeds United.

The Magpies can win three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2018. A team managed by Steve Bruce has not won three top-flight matches in a row since Wigan Athletic had a run of four from December 2008 to January 2009.

They kept just two clean sheets at home last season, fewer than any other Premier League side, and conceded 33 goals. Only West Brom let in more.

Newcastle have only taken one point from their past five season-opening Premier League fixtures at St James' Park.

West Ham United