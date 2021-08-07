Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Ian Wright says the Leicester fans who verbally abused him "don't represent" the club

Ian Wright said he was "really disappointed" by the "disgraceful behaviour" of some Leicester fans during Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Wright said verbal abuse was aimed at him and fellow ITV pundit Roy Keane.

The former Arsenal striker appeared visibly angered by something in the crowd and called some Leicester fans "complete mugs" while still on air.

He later clarified he was referring to a small section of supporters.

"Let me just clear that up because obviously Leicester fans know how much respect I've got for them, their owners and constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do," Wright said on Twitter external-link .

"But what I got to say, doing punditry from the gantry where we were, some of the Leicester fans. They know what words they were mouthing to me, you let yourselves down bro, big time.

"Leicester shouldn't be acting like that, certain fans you don't represent Leicester."

Leicester won the game 1-0 thanks to a late penalty from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho.