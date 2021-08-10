Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Jason Kerr's goal in Istanbul gave St Johnstone a 1-1 draw in the first leg with Galatasaray

St Johnstone's Europa League return against Galatasaray on Thursday will be shown live on Sportscene.

Callum Davidson's double cup winners earned a memorable 1-1 draw in the first leg of the third qualifying round tie in Istanbul last week.

Derek McInnes and Richard Foster will join Steven Thompson for the BBC Scotland coverage from 18:45 BST.

There will also be live commentary of the game - and Celtic's qualifier with FK Jablonec (19:45) - on Sportsound.

You can follow both ties on the BBC Sport website, as well as Hibernian and Aberdeen's games in the Europa Conference League.

The former will travel to Croatia to face Rijeka (18:45) after a 1-1 draw in Edinburgh, and the latter will host Breidablik (19:00) after a 3-2 win in Iceland.