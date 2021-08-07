Last updated on .From the section Football

Due to Covid-19 the tie was Jersey Bulls' first home game since 7 March 2020 - a gap of 518 days

Lorne Bickley and Sol Solomon scored hat-tricks as Jersey Bulls crushed Horsham YMCA 10-1 for a club-record win in their first-ever FA Cup tie.

Bickley's first-half treble and a goal for Kieran Lester put Jersey 4-0 up after 39 minutes before Luke Donaldson pulled one back two minutes later.

Horsham had their goalkeeper sent off after 72 minutes and Bulls took advantage, scoring six more.

Solomon, Jay Giles, Liam Trotter and Luca Margaroli were on target.

The extra preliminary round tie was the first-ever FA Cup game for a men's side from the Channel Island and was the most southerly ever held in the history of the FA Cup.

The Bulls were eligible for the tournament for the first time having been promoted to the ninth tier of English football after a summer restructure after the club's first two seasons were called off due to Covid-19.

The Bulls have won 37 of their 38 competitive games since being formed in 2019 - their only loss came in their first game since last September when they lost 1-0 away at Beckenham Town in the Combined Counties League Premier Division South last week.

The Bulls will face a trip to Newhaven or Camberley Town in the preliminary round on 21 August.