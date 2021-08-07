Rangers' 40-game unbeaten run was brought to an end by Dundee United

Steven Gerrard called the midweek meeting with Malmo "possibly the biggest game we've had together". But his Rangers side go into the Champions League qualifier with doubt in their minds.

Last season's runaway Scottish champions lost for the first time in 41 league games on Saturday, failing even to score against Dundee United at Tannadice. It was the first time they had been left pointless since defeat by Hamilton Academical in early March 2020.

It meant Rangers fell 16 games short of equalling the run set by Brendan Rodgers' Celtic in 2017, but their more pressing concern is finding form in time to overturn a 2-1 third round qualifying first leg defeat when the Swedish champions arrive at Ibrox on Tuesday.

Are two defeats in five days just a minor blip, or do Rangers have cause for concern?

'Not the Rangers we've seen under Gerrard'

Dundee United's success was in knowing when to press Rangers and when to sit off them. They unnerved the Ibrox side, giving them little time on the ball.

And, although United conceded more and more possession as the game went on - dropping to from 36% in the first half to 29% in the second - their feted visitors were unable to carve out enough openings.

"Rangers were never at this game," said former Ibrox forward Mark Hateley on Sportsound. "It seemed they were focusing on other matters. It'll be a massive disappointment especially after the midweek defeat by Malmo.

"That is not the Rangers we've seen under Steven Gerrard. A lack of enthusiasm, a lack of energy... but it also shows the importance of a crowd - the fans kept Dundee United going."

Fellow Sportsound pundit Willie Miller added: "Rangers looked stunned and were searching for what to do next. Dundee United them and they couldn't cope with it. I think Rangers thought it was just going to happen for them."

Rangers missing spark from dangerous duo

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos' heat map in his 82 minutes against Dundee United

Last season, Rangers were relentless in their pursuit of the title. On average for the campaign, they boasted an xG (expected goals) of 2.00, limited their opponents to 0.91, and scored 2.44 goals per game compared to 0.56 for the opposition.

This term, they have only played three games - a 3-0 win over Livingston at home and away games to Malmo and Dundee United - so it is a small sample. But they arrived at Tannadice with an xG of just 1.09, albeit their opponents had also fallen to 0.26.

Their shots on target, passing accuracy and possession are all relatively similar, but the problem is Rangers have not been as threatening in the final third.

Familiarity, or the lack of it, is a problem. Alfredo Morelos was the first choice striker last season, but Saturday was his appearance of the campaign after belatedly arriving back from international engagements. His lack of match sharpness was noticed by Hateley, who said the Colombian was "weeks away from being a starter in this team".

Against Livingston last weekend, Ianis Hagi lined up in a front three alongside Fashion Sakala and Ryan Kent. Against Malmo, Scott Wright replaced the Romanian, with Cedric Itten in for Sakala. And Morelos got the nod against United, with Wright, Itten and Jermain Defoe all arriving late on from the bench.

Malmo is 'biggest game' under Gerrard

Rangers' Champions League ambitions will be in the balance on Tuesday, when they welcome Malmo to Ibrox. Steven Davis' 95th-minute first leg goal gave them a lifeline for the second leg, but they will need to score at least once against the Swedish champions to progress to the play-off round.

Gerrard said he was disappointed with his players' "quality in the final third" at Tannadice and called on them to show more invention in continental competition.

"We have to accept it, suck the pain up and get ready for the next three days," he said. "We have no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We'll have to accept what is coming our way in the next 24 to 48 hours and get them ready for Tuesday, which is possibly the biggest game we've had together as a group.

"I've got a job on my hands the next 48 hours. The level of the last two performances won't be enough, that's for sure."