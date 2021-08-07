Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wesley Fofana made 38 appearances for Leicester last season following his arrival from Saint-Etienne

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana needs an operation on his broken leg and will not play again until 2022, Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

Fofana, 20, was injured by a late challenge from Villarreal forward Fer Nino during a pre-season friendly between the sides on Wednesday.

The France U21 international will have an operation on Monday.

"He will play in 2022 at some time. The ligament damage is quite bad," Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.

"He is in great spirits, he wants to stay here and be around his team-mates. Sometimes players want to go back to their country, but he is staying here.

Both Nino and his manager Unai Emery apologised for the tackle, which Rodgers described as "horrendous".

The Foxes boss has already said he may now need to sign another central defender before the transfer deadline, with Jonny Evans still struggling with a foot injury.

Ghana international Daniel Amartey came into the side for Saturday's 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley and Rodgers was pleased with his performance.

"Whatever I have asked Daniel to do he has always done so with great commitment," added Rodgers. "His attitude is first class and he's very much a team player. He was outstanding today."