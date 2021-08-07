Last updated on .From the section Everton

Mason Greenwood capitalised on a defensive mix-up to give Manchester United the lead after eight minutes

Rafael Benitez avoided a significant fan backlash at Old Trafford but the new Everton manager endured a troubling afternoon as Manchester United easily won their final pre-season game 4-0.

In the former Liverpool manager's first game in front of a significant number of Everton fans since his controversial appointment, a video of a few supporters singing 'sacked in the morning' was posted on social media.

There were no sustained chants against Benitez though, even if he has, on this evidence, a sizeable job on his hands.

With Richarlison playing his 15th international game in a demanding summer as Brazil beat Spain in the Olympic final and Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing with a foot injury, Everton failed to find a response as United struck three times in the opening half hour.

Mason Greenwood's opener was particularly alarming for Everton as England keeper Jordan Pickford spilled a headed backpass from Lucas Digne straight at the feet of the United striker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were missing new signings Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane but still had too much for Everton, with Harry Maguire nodding home a second and Bruno Fernandes firing home a superb free-kick inside half an hour before Diogo Dalot scored a fourth in stoppage time.