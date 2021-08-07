Jake Turner: Colchester sign Newcastle United keeper on loan
Last updated on .From the section Colchester
League Two side Colchester United have brought in Newcastle United goalkeeper Jake Turner on loan until January.
The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Bolton Wanderers in 2019, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.
Turner, who has represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level, spent the first half of last season on loan with Morecambe.
He turned out 17 times for the Shrimps before being recalled to St James Park in January.
Tuner went straight into the squad for Colchester's League two opener at Carlisle United, starting on the bench.
