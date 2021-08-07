Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Jake Turner was named on the bench for Colchester's league opener at Carlisle

League Two side Colchester United have brought in Newcastle United goalkeeper Jake Turner on loan until January.

The 22-year-old joined the Magpies from Bolton Wanderers in 2019, but has yet to make a first-team appearance.

Turner, who has represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level, spent the first half of last season on loan with Morecambe.

He turned out 17 times for the Shrimps before being recalled to St James Park in January.

Tuner went straight into the squad for Colchester's League two opener at Carlisle United, starting on the bench.

