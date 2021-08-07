Erling Braut Haaland scored a 25-minute hat-trick as holders Borussia Dortmund cruised past third-tier side Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.
Haaland, 21, scored all three of his side's goals - including one from the penalty spot - in the first round tie.
Dortmund ruled out selling the Norway striker - who scored 27 Bundesliga goals last season - this summer amid interest from Chelsea.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham also featured in the win.
Dortmund, who finished third last season, launch their Bundesliga campaign next Saturday at home to Eintracht Frankfurt (17:30 BST).
Line-ups
SV Wehen Wiesbaden
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 16Stritzel
- 4Mockenhaupt
- 17CarstensSubstituted forJacobsenat 45'minutes
- 3Gürleyen
- 6Fechner
- 5TaffertshoferBooked at 44mins
- 11Kurt
- 27RiebleBooked at 9minsSubstituted forKempeat 33'minutes
- 8WurtzSubstituted forLankfordat 45'minutes
- 9GoppelBooked at 43minsSubstituted forThielat 45'minutes
- 29NilssonSubstituted forProkopat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Boss
- 15Stanic
- 19Jacobsen
- 21Hollerbach
- 22Thiel
- 24Prokop
- 25Kempe
- 28Lankford
- 40Farouk
B Dortmund
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Kobel
- 30Passlack
- 47Papadopoulos
- 16Akanji
- 14SchulzBooked at 64mins
- 8DahoudSubstituted forDelaneyat 85'minutes
- 22BellinghamSubstituted forWitselat 55'minutes
- 7ReynaSubstituted forMoukokoat 85'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forT Hazardat 66'minutes
- 9Haaland
- 27TiggesSubstituted forMalenat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Delaney
- 10T Hazard
- 18Moukoko
- 21Malen
- 28Witsel
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
- 42Gurpuz
- 45Maloney
- Referee:
- Benjamin Cortus
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8