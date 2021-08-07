Troyes v Paris Saint Germain

First Half ends, Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Line-ups
Troyes
Formation 5-4-1
- 30Gallon
- 29Kabore
- 15Azamoum
- 8Giraudon
- 19El Hajjam
- 3Kone
- 14Chambost
- 6Kouame
- 10Tardieu
- 20Ripart
- 7Touzghar
Substitutes
- 12Lumeka
- 21Kukharevych
- 23Krastev
- 25Baldé
- 27Domingues
- 34Kohon
- 35Zoukrou
- 36Mazou-Sacko
- 40Moulin
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Navas
- 2HakimiBooked at 45mins
- 24Kehrer
- 3KimpembeBooked at 33mins
- 22Diallo
- 18Wijnaldum
- 21Herrera
- 15Danilo
- 23Draxler
- 9Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Rafinha
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 29Kalimuendo-Muinga
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Bitumazala
- 36Ebimbe
- 38Michut
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Offside, Troyes. Issa Kabore tries a through ball, but Dylan Chambost is caught offside.
Booking
Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Renaud Ripart (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Renaud Ripart (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Youssouf Kone (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Attempt saved. Florian Tardieu (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Chambost.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoann Touzghar.
Booking
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Yoann Touzghar (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dylan Chambost (Troyes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rominigue Kouame.
Post update
Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Troyes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youssouf Kone.