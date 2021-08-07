French Ligue 1
TroyesTroyes1PSGParis Saint Germain2

Troyes v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Troyes

Formation 5-4-1

  • 30Gallon
  • 29Kabore
  • 15Azamoum
  • 8Giraudon
  • 19El Hajjam
  • 3Kone
  • 14Chambost
  • 6Kouame
  • 10Tardieu
  • 20Ripart
  • 7Touzghar

Substitutes

  • 12Lumeka
  • 21Kukharevych
  • 23Krastev
  • 25Baldé
  • 27Domingues
  • 34Kohon
  • 35Zoukrou
  • 36Mazou-Sacko
  • 40Moulin

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Navas
  • 2HakimiBooked at 45mins
  • 24Kehrer
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 33mins
  • 22Diallo
  • 18Wijnaldum
  • 21Herrera
  • 15Danilo
  • 23Draxler
  • 9Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 29Kalimuendo-Muinga
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Bitumazala
  • 36Ebimbe
  • 38Michut
Referee:
Amaury Delerue

Match Stats

Home TeamTroyesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home42%
Away58%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Troyes 1, Paris Saint Germain 2.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Troyes. Issa Kabore tries a through ball, but Dylan Chambost is caught offside.

  3. Booking

    Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  5. Post update

    Renaud Ripart (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Troyes. Conceded by Thilo Kehrer.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Renaud Ripart (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Youssouf Kone (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Florian Tardieu (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dylan Chambost.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Troyes) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Yoann Touzghar.

  16. Booking

    Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  18. Post update

    Yoann Touzghar (Troyes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dylan Chambost (Troyes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rominigue Kouame.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Renaud Ripart (Troyes) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Youssouf Kone.

Top Stories