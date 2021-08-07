Brazil v Spain

Attempt blocked. Antony (Brazil U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Line-ups
Brazil
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Melo dos Santos Neto
- 13Alves da Silva
- 15Mota Filho
- 3Santos Silva
- 6Arana LopesBooked at 20mins
- 5Douglas Luiz
- 8Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 11dos Santos
- 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
- 20Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
- 10RicharlisonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 2Vinicius Menino
- 4Queiroz de Alencastro Graça
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 12Oliveira Fraga Costa
- 17Malcom
- 18de Souza
- 19Carvalho
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Simón
- 18Gil
- 12GarcíaBooked at 27mins
- 4Torres
- 3Cucurella
- 8MerinoSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
- 6Zubimendi
- 16González
- 7AsensioSubstituted forGilat 45'minutes
- 11Oyarzabal
- 19Olmo
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 9Mir
- 13Fernández
- 14Soler
- 15Moncayola
- 20Miranda
- 21Gil
- Referee:
- Chris Beath
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Corner, Brazil U23. Conceded by Pau Torres.
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Offside, Brazil U23. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.
Hand ball by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).
Offside, Spain U23. Mikel Oyarzabal tries a through ball, but Carlos Soler is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross.
Foul by Pedri (Spain U23).
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U23. Bryan Gil replaces Marco Asensio.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Spain U23. Carlos Soler replaces Mikel Merino.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0. Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.
Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guilherme Arana with a cross.
Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).
Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cucurella (Spain U23).
Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Nino.