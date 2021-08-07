Men's Olympic Football - Gold Medal Match
BrazilBrazil1SpainSpain0

Brazil v Spain

From the section Football

Line-ups

Brazil

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Melo dos Santos Neto
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 15Mota Filho
  • 3Santos Silva
  • 6Arana LopesBooked at 20mins
  • 5Douglas Luiz
  • 8Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
  • 11dos Santos
  • 9Santos Carneiro Da Cunha
  • 20Rodrigues Parisi Leonel
  • 10RicharlisonBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 2Vinicius Menino
  • 4Queiroz de Alencastro Graça
  • 7Sampaio Filho
  • 12Oliveira Fraga Costa
  • 17Malcom
  • 18de Souza
  • 19Carvalho

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Simón
  • 18Gil
  • 12GarcíaBooked at 27mins
  • 4Torres
  • 3Cucurella
  • 8MerinoSubstituted forSolerat 45'minutes
  • 6Zubimendi
  • 16González
  • 7AsensioSubstituted forGilat 45'minutes
  • 11Oyarzabal
  • 19Olmo

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 9Mir
  • 13Fernández
  • 14Soler
  • 15Moncayola
  • 20Miranda
  • 21Gil
Referee:
Chris Beath

Match Stats

Home TeamBrazilAway TeamSpain
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Antony (Brazil U23) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dani Alves.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brazil U23. Conceded by Pau Torres.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Richarlison (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Brazil U23. Matheus Cunha tries a through ball, but Antony is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Spain U23. Mikel Oyarzabal tries a through ball, but Carlos Soler is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Gil with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Pedri (Spain U23).

  9. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U23. Bryan Gil replaces Marco Asensio.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Spain U23. Carlos Soler replaces Mikel Merino.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Brazil U23 1, Spain U23 0. Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dani Alves.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Richarlison (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guilherme Arana with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Martín Zubimendi (Spain U23).

  17. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marc Cucurella (Spain U23).

  19. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Brazil U23) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Spain U23. Conceded by Nino.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th August 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan33007169
2Mexico32018356
3France3102511-63
4South Africa300338-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1South Korea320110196
2New Zealand31113304
3Romania311114-34
4Honduras310239-63

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain31202115
2Egypt31112114
3Argentina311123-14
4Australia310223-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil32107347
2Ivory Coast31203215
3Germany311167-14
4Saudi Arabia300348-40
View full Men's Olympic Football tables

