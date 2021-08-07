Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Simon made her international debut at the age of 16 and has represented Australia in two World Cups and three Olympics

Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur have signed Australia striker Kyah Simon on a two-year contract.

She has played in her homeland, in the United States and spent last season with PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands.

The 30-year-old surpassed 100 Australia caps at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, helping her country finish fourth.

"Kyah is a hard working and tenacious player with an ability to create and score goals in key moments," head coach Rehanne Skinner told the club website. external-link

"This gives an idea of the type of experience, resilience and character she brings.

"Her recent performances and impact in games for Australia at the Olympics have been excellent and we can't wait to welcome her to the Spurs family on her return from Tokyo."

Kyah added: "I'm really excited to join an incredible, historic club that is known around the world.

"Playing in the WSL has always been a dream of mine. It's a fantastic opportunity and a good challenge."