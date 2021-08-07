Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Ryan East's only appearance for Reading's first team came against Leeds in 2019

League Two side Swindon Town have signed midfielder Ryan East on a free transfer after his exit from Reading.

The 23-year-old Royals academy product was a regular for the youth teams all the way through to the under-23 side but only played one first-team game.

Robins director of football Ben Chorley told the club website: external-link "Ryan has been with us for two weeks and has shown promising attributes.

"He is a ball-playing midfielder with bags of potential."

