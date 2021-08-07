Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Jesse Lingard is back at Old Trafford after spending the end of last season on loan with West Ham

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Premier League club confirmed that the England international, 28, is unavailable for Saturday's pre-season friendly with Everton at Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson missed United's training camp in Scotland last week after testing positive last month.

United begin their Premier League campaign at home to Leeds next Saturday (12:30 BST).

"Really gutted to have tested positive after a good pre-season," Lingard tweeted. "Luckily I feel fine and will follow the guidelines and be back with the boys on pitch very soon."

Lingard has played throughout United's pre-season campaign after ending last term on loan with West Ham.

A run of nine goals in 16 games saw the former Derby and Brighton loanee earn an England recall, although he missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's final squad for Euro 2020.