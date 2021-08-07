Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Jamie Bowden has played in the EFL Trophy for Spurs but has yet to make a first-team appearance

Oldham Athletic have signed Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie Bowden on a season loan and have also recruited midfielder Ousseynou Cisse, goalkeeper Danny Rogers and striker Jacob Blyth.

Cisse, 30, and Rogers, 27, have both joined on one-year contracts.

Cisse has signed after a season with Oldham's fellow League Two side Leyton Orient and Rogers was most recently with Scottish side Kilmarnock.

Blyth, 28, has agreed a short-term deal after a trial spell.

Bowden, 20, has represented England and the Republic of Ireland at youth level but is yet to play a first-team game.

Head coach Keith Curle told the club website external-link Bowden has already impressed during training.

Curle said: "Since he came on Monday morning he's trained with us as a group and we can see why he's come with great references and why his club rate him so highly.

"He's extremely confident and comfortable on the ball and I'm sure he'll make the most of this opportunity."

