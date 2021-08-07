Nathaniel MG Cup: The New Saints knocked out 2-1 by Penrhyncoch
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
The New Saints were knocked out of the Nathaniel MG Cup after losing 2-1 to Cymru North side Penrhyncoch.
Saints, who beat Viktoria Plzen in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, made 11 changes for the second-round game against the tier two side.
Taylor Watts put Penrhyncoch ahead from the penalty spot against the nine-time winners of the competition.
Ifan Burrell doubled the hosts' lead early in the second half, before Beau Cornish pulled a goal back for Saints.
Penrhyncoch's Garmon Nutting was shown a straight red card late in the game, but Cymru Premier side Saints were unable to take advantage.
Nathaniel MG Cup - second round
Friday, 6 August
Aberystwyth Town 1-1 Penybont FC (Aberystwyth win 5-4 pens)
Ammanford AFC 0-4 Cardiff Met University
Airbus UK Broughton 3-2 Buckley Town
Conwy Borough 1-3 Holywell Town
Llandudno FC 0-2 Connah's Quay Nomads (at Connah's Quay)
Prestatyn Town 3-0 Cefn Druids
Ruthin Town 0-3 Caernarfon Town
Undy Athletic 1-1 Swansea University (Undy win 4-2 pens)
Saturday, 7 August
Barry Town United 5-0 Llanelli Town
Cambrian & Clydach Vale BGC 2-4 Newtown AFC
Cwmbrān Celtic 1-2 Pontypridd Town
Flint Town United 1-1 Bala Town (Bala win 1-3 pens)
Gresford Athletic 0-1 Bangor City
Haverfordwest County 3-0 Goytre United
Trefelin BGC 2-0 Risca United
CPD Penrhyncoch 2-1 The New Saints FC