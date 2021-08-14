Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00East FifeEast Fife
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|2
|Montrose
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Queen's Park
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|4
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Peterhead
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Alloa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|7
|East Fife
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|8
|Cove Rangers
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|9
|Airdrieonians
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1
|10
|Clyde
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|1