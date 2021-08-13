Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester's Timothy Castagne suffered a double fracture to his eye socket during Belgium's opening match of the Euros against Russia

TEAM NEWS

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful Timothy Castagne will play despite a fractured eye socket.

Jonny Evans and James Justin are due back after the international break, but Wesley Fofana is out for up to eight months after breaking his leg.

Striker Raul Jimenez is available for the first since suffering a fractured skull in November.

Pedro Neto, Jonny and Daniel Podence remain on the sidelines, while Willy Boly has a hamstring injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am not really sure what to expect from new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, but we know what Leicester will try and do - attack them.

It will help the Foxes a lot that they had a game which meant something with the Community Shield last weekend, and that gives them the slight advantage here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's only defeat in their past 24 home league games against Wolves was by 4-1 in the Championship back in May 2007.

Wolves have failed to score in six of the past seven meetings in all competitions.

Three of the last four Premier League encounters have ended goalless. The exception was a 1-0 win for Leicester in November 2020.

The only away win in the last 22 top-flight fixtures between these sides was 1-0 to Leicester at Molineux in March 1981.

Leicester City

Leicester were in the top four at the end of 69 of the 76 matchrounds across the last two seasons, but they finished both campaigns in fifth.

Last season, Leicester became the first top-flight team to lose as many as nine home matches and still finish higher than 10th.

They let in 30 league goals at home last season, the most by a side finishing fifth or higher of the top flight since Queens Park Rangers in 1992-93.

Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in six games on the opening weekend of a Premier League season, the joint-most of any current top-flight player with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost their opening league fixture in only one of the past 11 seasons, a 1-0 defeat at Leeds United in the Championship in 2012-13.

They managed just 15 Premier League away goals last season, with only Sheffield United scoring fewer.

Wolves are unbeaten in the 33 Premier League games in which they have scored the opening goal since November 2018 (W28, D5).

Bruno Lage is the sixth Portuguese to manage in the English top flight, after Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo, Marco Silva, Andre Villas-Boas and Carlos Carvalhal. None of those five lost their first Premier League match in charge.

