Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has previously made 15 appearances for Chelsea but is yet to score for the club

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku is unavailable due to quarantine restrictions.

Hakim Ziyech suffered a shoulder injury in the Super Cup win, while N'Golo Kante has a minor muscle issue.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira will be without new midfielder Michael Olise, who has a lower back problem.

Luka Milivojevic will not feature due to personal reasons, while loanee Conor Gallagher is ineligible to face his parent club.

Summer signings Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen are expected to form a new central defensive partnership.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

New Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has made a few signings, including Michael Olise from Reading, who is a really promising young player.

I am still going with Chelsea here, mind you. They have already had a competitive game this week, the Super Cup final, which will help them a lot.

Palace have lost a lot of experience in their squad over the summer, and it might take them a little bit longer to get going.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won 18 of the 24 Premier League meetings, including the last seven in a row.

Palace have lost their past four visits to Stamford Bridge, conceding 11 goals in total.

Chelsea

Chelsea have suffered a season-opening league defeat in just four of the past 27 seasons (W18, D5).

They begin their Premier League campaign at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2017, when they lost 3-2 to Burnley.

The Blues have earned 38 points from 19 Premier League fixtures since Thomas Tuchel took charge - only Manchester City, with 48 points, have fared better in that time.

Christian Pulisic has four goals in four Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

Antonio Rudiger and Kurt Zouma could both make their 100th top-flight appearance for the club.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has never lost against Patrick Vieira, with his Paris Saint-Germain side taking 10 points from four matches against Vieira's Nice.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in each of their past three season-opening league matches, winning twice.

The Eagles lost six of their final eight Premier League games last season, collecting the fewest points - six - of any side in that spell.

Manager Patrick Vieira did not lose a Premier League fixture against Chelsea as a player (W6, D4).

The last manager to win their first Premier League match in charge of Palace was Alan Pardew in January 2015.

Christian Benteke could score in five consecutive top-flight appearances for the first time.

